Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 16,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $17,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SVRA stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Savara by 4,588.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

