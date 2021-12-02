Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 500.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.