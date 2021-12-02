Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.64 ($179.13).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.94 and its 200 day moving average is €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

