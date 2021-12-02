Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Matrix Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,735 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 13.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.83% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $51,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 20,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

