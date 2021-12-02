Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 144.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $108.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

