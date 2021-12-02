Scott Andrew Smith Sells 430 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $11,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

