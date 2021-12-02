Scott L. Anchin Purchases 5,500 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott L. Anchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 million, a PE ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

