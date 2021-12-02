Scry.info Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.16 million and $89,125.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

