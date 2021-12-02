SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

SCWX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,996. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

