Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,125 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 174,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.