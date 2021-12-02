Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

