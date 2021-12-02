Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 355,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 89,336 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

