Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

