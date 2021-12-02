Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.