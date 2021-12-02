Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,252 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

