Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

