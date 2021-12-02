Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla stock opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $976.88 and a 200-day moving average of $777.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.