SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $2,385,200.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 16,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,437. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $8,426,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.