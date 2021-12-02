SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $2,385,200.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 16,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,437. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.
