Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SRB opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.47. The company has a market cap of £55.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. Serabi Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36).

In related news, insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

