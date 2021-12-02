Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

