Sharder Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $63,824.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

