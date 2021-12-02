Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $30.28

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $29.08. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 366 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

