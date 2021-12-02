Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,432.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,626.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,459.71 on Monday. Shopify has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,482.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,452.64. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Shopify by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.