Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.56) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

BAG opened at GBX 529.95 ($6.92) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 530.04. The stock has a market cap of £593.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth bought 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Insiders purchased 5,716 shares of company stock worth $3,040,396 over the last three months.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

