Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Grows By 58.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

