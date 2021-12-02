Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 47.3%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BACHY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

