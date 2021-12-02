Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Grows By 45.8%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BNET stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
