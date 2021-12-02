Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Grows By 45.8%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BNET stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

