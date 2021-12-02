Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

