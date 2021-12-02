Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 32.8%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,524. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $20,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

