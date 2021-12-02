Short Interest in Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Declines By 44.1%

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Datable Technology stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -3.11. Datable Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Datable Technology
