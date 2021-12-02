Short Interest in Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Declines By 44.1%

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Datable Technology stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -3.11. Datable Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

