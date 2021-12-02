Short Interest in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Increases By 33.5%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

