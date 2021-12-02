Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Decreases By 28.6%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $23,942,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $14,925,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $12,437,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $12,438,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $9,950,000.

NASDAQ:FWAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 18,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

