Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Expands By 36.7%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

