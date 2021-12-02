Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Rises By 40.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

