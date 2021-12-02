Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Decreases By 37.4%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kairos Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,964. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.