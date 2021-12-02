Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Decreases By 29.7%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

