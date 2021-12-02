Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 45.5%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 1,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

