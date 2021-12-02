Short Interest in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Drops By 49.7%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 421,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 246,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

