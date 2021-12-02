Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Grows By 45.3%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPVDF remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a positive return on equity of 52.33%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.