Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Expands By 38.3%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About mPhase Technologies
