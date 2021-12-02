Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Expands By 38.3%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

