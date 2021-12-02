Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Increases By 64.0%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NTIC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

