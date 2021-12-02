Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Increases By 32.4%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JHAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

