Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 37.1%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,014,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,928,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. PHI Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

