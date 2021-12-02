Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 37.1%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,014,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,928,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. PHI Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About PHI Group
