Short Interest in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Drops By 31.7%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FRWAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,253. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 307,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,468,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

