Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declines By 27.5%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.44 on Thursday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $999.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

