Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Increases By 92.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RIV Capital stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

