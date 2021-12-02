Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Increases By 92.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RIV Capital stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

