Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Grows By 56.2%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the October 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

