Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 37.9%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 76,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.8694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

