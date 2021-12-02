Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Grows By 33.8%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 48.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 298,754 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

