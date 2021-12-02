Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Grows By 46.4%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 528,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

